Iredell-Statesville Schools to begin screening student-athletes, looking ahead to Fall

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Work is underway to get kids back in the classroom by this Fall. The screening process for student athletes in Iredell County will start this summer.

“The face-to-face opportunity to learn is the best way to learn.”

One thing education and health leaders can all agree on is the importance of getting students and teachers back in the classroom. The question now is how to do it safely.

“Some of the things that we’re working on right now is protocol for screening and an action plan to serve students and if we have to go back in virtual learning,” said Boen Nutting.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

On Monday, Governor Cooper issued state guidelines for schools heading into the Fall. It included temperature checks, eliminating cafeterias for lunch and social distancing for students. Some of these things Iredell-Statesville schools say it’s already working to implement.

“We’ve bought new equipment that will allow us to sanitize quickly we have again all kinds of knowledge about how we will social distance,” Nutting said.

He says the most challenging part is gauging what will work best across all grade levels.

“We’re trying to weigh what’s best for a rising senior and a rising first grader who hasn’t gotten where he needs to be because he missed the last two months of school.”

Iredell-Statesville schools first run at the new screening and social distancing measures will come next week when student athletes return for summer training.

Nutting says it was the district’s way of testing out their new procedures and giving their students something to look forward to.

“It’s taking a toll on our students in so many ways but also on their mental health but we’re excited about offering them some normalcy.”

Normalcy complete with new measures to keep students and their teachers safe.