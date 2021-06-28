Iredell-Statesville schools expect masks to be optional for upcoming school year

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Iredell-Statesville School District expects masks to be optional for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order, which requires masks be worn in public schools, expires on Wednesday.

Iredell-Statesville School leaders announced Monday they don’t expect the mandate to continue into next school year.

“I-SS will continue to work with local and states health officials on appropriate COVID-19 protocols and recommendations, and we will adjust some of the current COVID protocols, provided these changes do not violate any future requirements ordered by state law or by the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Public Instruction,” the district said in a statement Monday afternoon.

For Carrie Boller of Mooresville, it was a victory.

“I just couldn’t be happier,” said Boller, the mother of two I-SS students. “I’m crying tears of joy today.”

Boller has been one of the most outspoken parents in the district.

In May, she led a protest of several other parents and students in calling on the school board to drop the mask mandate.

“The teachers are vaccinated. All the administrators are vaccinated,” said Boller. “Why is it that our kids had to wear a mask every day to school?”

Boller said it was a conversation with her 9-year-old daughter, Grace which led her to start fighting back against masking.

“When I put it down, like below my nose, I would get in trouble and get yelled at,” Grace said.

“They would get dizzy wearing (the masks) they hated them,” said Boller.

In May, Superintendent Dr. Jeff James, said his hands were tied by the Governor’s executive order.

“Believe me, when we know it’s safe to unmask students we’ll the first to let you know,” James said during the meeting.

I-SS turns out to be one of the first districts in the area to announce they expect masks to be optional.

If Governor Cooper does in fact extend his executive order to require masks next year, the school district says it will offer exemptions based on religious, medical and behavioral reasons.