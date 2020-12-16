5 arrests made during 3 separate drug busts last week, Iredell officials say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Five people were arrested and drugs and money were confiscated during three separate incidents last week in Iredell County.

On Tuesday, Mooresville resident Joseph Klein, 28, was arrested after a search warrant was issued at 151 Capital Ave as a result of an undercover drug deal. Klein was taken into custody and faces multiple drug charges involving heroin, deputies said.

Iredell sheriff

Officials were tipped off last Thursday to a heroin transaction at a home near 2100 Old Wilkesboro Road. Statesville resident Jeremy Thanavastien, 44, and Mooresville resident Jordan Elliott, 30, were both arrested. Both have criminal records and face multiple drug charges.

On Friday, officials conducting a traffic stop on I-77 made an arrest after discovering drugs including heroin, cocaine, and marijuana inside the vehicle. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania residents Whitney Fennell, 37, and Breanna Delany, 22, both face multiple drug charges

Iredell Sheriff

