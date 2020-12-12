Iredell County woman wins $1 million lottery prize

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for Marion Hughes, of Mooresville, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hughes bought her winning ticket at Fast Phil’s on Brawley School Road in Mooresville.

Her $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 15-19-33-39-68, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million.

Hughes claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $707,501.

Since no one won Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, it climbs to $276 million as an annuity prize or $211.8 million cash for Friday’s drawing.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

