Iredell County woman wins $1 million lottery prize

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for Marion Hughes, of Mooresville, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Hughes bought her winning ticket at Fast Phil’s on Brawley School Road in Mooresville.
Her $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 15-19-33-39-68, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million.
‘UNBELIEVABLE’: TWO GASTON COUNTY MEN CELEBRATING LOTTERY WINS
Hughes claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $707,501.
Since no one won Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, it climbs to $276 million as an annuity prize or $211.8 million cash for Friday’s drawing.
The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- First COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the United States
- US carries out second execution this week; Alfred Bourgeois put to death
- 2 face charges in NC woman’s death; drowning falsely reported, police say
- See the list of NC hospitals getting week-1 vaccine shipments
- ‘The most enjoyable little boy’: family reacts to death of 2-year-old after hit-and-run in Wilkes County