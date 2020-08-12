Man arrested after ransacking cars with Iredell County deputy just feet away

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A suspect is facing charges after he was seen going through someone else’s car. Thankfully, he was caught, all because one Iredell County deputy needed to stop for gas.

Call it being at the right place at the right time, or maybe being in the wrong place–if you’re the suspect–but that’s what deputies say happened Monday afternoon after a man was caught going through a car with a deputy literally just feet away.

Lieutenant Dwayne Christian is a humble man. His 12 years with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office have taught him that every day is an adventure. For him, Monday was one of those times, and he came across it totally by accident.

“It just so happens, I was dropping in to get gas right before she had a chance to call,” Lt. Christian told FOX 46.

That woman was one of the employees at Phil’s Food Mart off Wilkesboro Highway. An employee there gave us the rundown on what happened.

They told us they watched as Alexander Welborn went over to a car, opened it, and just started going through it.

The car belonged to one of the regulars at Phil’s who, we’re told, also witnessed what Welborn was doing right in front of him.

That is where Lt. Christian comes in. He had just pulled up to get gas.

“I was approached by one of the workers at the food mart. She said that there was a guy that was shirtless and going through vehicles,” Lt. Christian said.

Sure enough, within minutes, Welborn was in custody.

FOX 46 ran a check on his record with the state. It goes back about a decade and he has a history of theft and drug charges.

Deputies say he also had some brass knuckles on him when he was arrested. Lt. Christian says the credit goes to the employees at Phil’s Food Mart who noticed. He says he was just doing his job.

“Without her, I wouldn’t have known anything was going on,” Lt. Christian said.

Deputies say Welborn initially gave them a fake name, too, when he was arrested, so he’s facing charges for that, too. At last check, he was being held on a $15,000 bond.