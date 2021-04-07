Iredell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 26-year-old woman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 26-year-old woman.

The Sheriff’s Office says Taylor McKee has not been seen since 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6 when she walked away from 498 Bowles Farm Road in northern Iredell County.

McKee is a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and orange tye-dye shirt with a moon and stars on it.

Deputies are currently utilizing drones and K-9 units in the search for McKee.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.