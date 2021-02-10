Iredell County Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old girl with autism reported missing with 84-year-old grandfather

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an 84-year-old man and his 10-year-old granddaughter.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ted Stokes Sr. and his granddaughter Azaria Shariel Stokes were last seen today at around 11 a.m. in Lowell, NC.

Stokes Sr., is 84, 5’6” inches tall, approximately 150 pounds. Officials say he usually wears a button-up shirt with tan pants. A Silver Alert has officially been issued for him.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Azaria Stokes is 10, believed to be wearing a white and green Shirt, blue jeans, white socks and green shoes. She is approximately 90 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says Stokes was driving a gold 2000 Toyota Camry with the NC license plate PDS-7634.

Stokes is known to have mental health issues dealing with memory according to his family. Azaria Stokes has been diagnosed with Autism according to the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office immediately.