Iredell County sheriff says training paying off but more drugs have been crossing interstates

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In one week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s department has seized more than two million dollars in drugs during traffic stops of people using interstates as a drug pipeline.

That’s close to double the seizure amount from 2020. The Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell wouldn’t give us all the tips’ deputies are using, but says in addition to deputies on the roads, they are using drones and K-9 units.

Two of the stops last week were traffic stops, and then there were over four pounds of methamphetamine mailed from California. The drugs with an estimated street value of $180,000.

“We’ve heavily invested in these guys and the training,” added Campbell. “A lot of specialized training, a lot of specialized tools. We’re having a huge payoff with that.”

As for the traffic stops, the first was on June 2, a driver from New York was pulled over on Interstate 77 south, and after interviewing that driver, deputies pulled over another vehicle an hour later. After more investigating and calling in a K-9 unit, the department seized 256 pounds of marijuana with a street value of 2.3 million dollars.

“We’re seeing a lot of the I-95, I-85, and I-77, they’re drug pipelines to the north and usually for US currency coming south. The reason we are seeing a lot more of it is because of our unsecured borders.”

Securing the borders in only part of the answer. Campbell says things need to be tightened in Canada and even neighboring states.

In 2020 the Iredell ICE team seized 1.6 million dollars in drugs.

With a second traffic stop on June 3 on I-77, deputies took in another 36 pounds of marijuana, and 9 pounds of THC edibles. That means the department is getting close to taking three million dollars off the streets in the first six months of 2021.

“You’re always going to have a black market,” says Campbell. “You’re always going to have profits drive the drug dealers and the mules.”