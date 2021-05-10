Iredell County school district parents plead for kids to no longer wear masks

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A passionate and at times, a tense debate about masks in schools played out in Iredell County Monday night.

More than a dozen parents spoke in front of the Iredell-Statesville School District demanding that the district lift the mask mandate.

At one point, with many people in the crowd speaking loudly and out of turn, the chairman of the school board threatened to remove everyone from the meeting.

“I will clear the room! It’s up to you,” said board Chairman Martin Page.

Carrie Boller, who recently moved her family from California, helped organize the protest.

Before the meeting, many parents held signs showing their disapproval of the mask mandate.

“We are very upset that parents aren’t given the choice to whether their kids are masked or unmasked,” Boller said.

Gracie Caminiti, a 7th grader at Woodland Heights Middle School, says she’s often nervous in school with the mask.

She says she’s gotten in trouble before for not properly wearing her mask in school.

“Somedays you just want to skip school because you don’t want to wear it anymore. You don’t want to have to deal with all that,” Caminiti said.

But Superintendent Dr. Jeff James told the crowd his hands are tied.

Masks are required to be worn indoors at public schools under Gov. Cooper’s executive order.

“We have been aggressive in exploring safety protocols to get kids back inside our building,” James told the crowd. “Believe me, when we know it’s safe to unmask students we’ll be the first to let you know.”

Soon after James finished speaking he was met with criticism from parents in the crowd.

“I think all kids should be unmasked. It’s not just my kids. This is a bigger issue that’s going to trickle down. We need to remove masks from everybody everywhere at this point,” said Celisa Orshal a parent whose kids attend a private school where masks aren’t required.

Gov. Cooper has said he’ll lift the indoor mask mandate once 2/3rds of the state is vaccinated. Right now, just more than half the adult population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.