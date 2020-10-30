Iredell County neighbors deal with severe damage after Zeta’s storms sweep through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Nearly 49,000 Duke Energy customers remain in the dark across the Carolinas. Many of the outages aren’t estimated to be restored until sometime tomorrow.

Due to storm damage and outages, the Iredell-Statesville school system and Burke County Schools will be learning remotely tomorrow.

One of the hardest hit areas is in Statesville where a number of trees came down and many remain without power. Neighbors tell FOX 46 they just expected some rain but what they got was more than they bargained for.

“It sounded like lightening. I thought it was but unbeknownst to me it was a tree,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

“It sounded like a tornado. A lot of destruction,” said another.

Heavy rain and wind toppled trees across Statesville blocking roads, knocking down power lines, disabling traffic lights and leaving thousands without power.

“We all banded together as a community and we cut up the tree, we swept up all the shards of glass and car pieces,” Nikyah Windle said.

Neighbors off of East Elementary Road couldn’t go anywhere when a tree fell across the road blocking the only way in or out.

“Luckily the tree truck guys they came from down the street and they had to get out and they did their job. I thanked them. Everybody else thanked them because we needed a way to get in and out. There is no other way.”

The tree shattered a trucks windshield with the driver inside and smashed a mail truck while the postal worker was delivering mail.

“We heard the crash. We looked at our light pole so we thought it was that but we both stepped out and we could barely see through but my brother looked all the way out and saw the mail truck and we kind of sort of freaked out,” Windle said.

Neighbors think it could be several days before power is restored. For now, they’re just thankful no one was hurt.

