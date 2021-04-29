Iredell County mom arrested after 5-month-old left in car seat for several hours dies

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A woman was arrested in Iredell County after her five-month-old child died inside of a car after being left there for hours, detectives say.

Deputies say on Sunday, April 25, they received a call about a baby in respiratory distress at a home in the 600 block of Old Mountain Road, just north of Troutman.

The deputies, Troutman Fire, and Iredell County EMS all responded. Sadly, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives discovered a person of interest, Madison Cassidy Moore, and interviews were conducted. The statements about leaving her child in a car seat, inside the car, for several hours on Sunday.

A search warrant was also executed at the home and evidence was seized.

Preliminary findings from the autopsy point to the cause of death being environmental hyperthermia, which would be consistent with the suspect’s statements.

Based on the evidence gathered throughout this investigation, Moore was arrested on Thursday, April 29 for one count of felony involuntary manslaughter.