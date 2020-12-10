60-year-old Iredell County man charged with sexually assaulting child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An Iredell County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, the Sheriff’s Office says.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office regarding a juvenile who had been sexually assaulted.



The victim was interviewed, and told detectives details of the sexual assaults.

Based on the victim’s account and other information gathered thoughout the investigation, warrants were obtained for 60-year-old Harry Lee Guin Jr. for felony first-degree sex offense with a child and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.



Guin was arrested on Dec. 1 and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He is being held on a 250,000 secured bond.

