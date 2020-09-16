Iredell County man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An Iredell County man was arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault, the Sheriff’s Office says.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 29. Deputies were called to The Country Food Mart located at 3062 Salisbury Road, just east of Statesville for a report of a sexual assault.

When the deputies arrived, they spoke to the victim who told them that the suspect, Rohit K. Patel, had touched her inappropriately.

During the course of the investigation, an additional female was interviewed and said Patel had also assaulted her in the past. She reported that Patel had inappropriately touched her and tried to keep her from leaving the store by stepping in front of her and shoving her backwards.

She said Patel continued to shove her towards the back of the store and that she was afraid he was going to push her into the beer cooler and assault her further.

Based on the evidence and statements, Patel was arrested and charged with two separate counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, and one count of felony second degree kidnapping.

Patel was placed under $25,000 secured bond.

