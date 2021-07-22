Iredell County man charged with 18 counts of sex offense with a child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Iredell County man has been arrested for over a dozen counts of sexual assault with a child, the sheriff’s department said.

From April to December 2020, 29-year-old Timothy Clayton Campbell was accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in Northern Iredell County.

The juvenile was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center and a warrant was obtained after evidence was found in the investigation.

Campbell was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 18 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

He was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center and received a $1 million secured bond.