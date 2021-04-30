Iredell County man arrested on kidnapping, sexual assault charges

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An Iredell County man is facing several charges after deputies say he held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her.

Oct. 18, 2020 a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office by a woman who stated she had been sexually assaulted.

When deputies arrived at the victim’s location, she said that she had been held against her will, given drugs, and repeatedly sexually and physically assaulted at 106 JD Lane.

After speaking with the victim and conducting several witness interviews, a search warrant was executed. Officials say several items seized were consistent with the information the victim had provided about the assaults.

Based on the information, detectives arrested Akura Laquan Rickett for felony degree kidnapping, felony human trafficking, felony sexual servitude, six counts of felony assault by strangulation, three counts of felony sell or deliver controlled substance, and felony habitual misdemeanor assault.

Rickett was arrested on Tuesday, April 27. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The suspect has a lengthy criminal history, including assault on a female, resisting public officer, disorderly conduct, maintain a vehicle for sale of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by felon, communicating threats, carrying concealed weapon, aid and abet armed robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon.