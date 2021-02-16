Iredell County elementary school student shot by pellet gun while on bus

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Iredell County elementary school student was shot with a pellet gun while on the bus Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The elementary school student told her bus driver that she had been hit as they were pulling to the school’s parking lot. The bus driver notified the student resource officer and two juveline males were detained by school administration.

The pellet gun was found and taken away from the kids. As a result, the two juveniles were charged with misdemeanor weapons on campus or other educational property, and misdemeanor assault.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

School officials are following Iredell Statesville School Policy in reference to disciplinary actions to the students.

“This is an example of just how quickly, and easily a weapon of any kind can show up on the steps of our elementary schools. Fortunately, the response time of our SRO was mere seconds. Having the School Resource Officers on campus is paramount to school safety. Thankfully in this case, the bus driver, school administrators, and the SRO worked together to quickly stop this incident,” Sheriff Darren Campbell said.