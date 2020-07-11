Iredell County cancels in-person graduation plans as COVID-19 cases rise

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In Iredell County, high school graduation plans have been canceled due to the rising cases of coronavirus.

The district says it did everything it could to keep from having to make this decision, but ultimately it was a matter of safety.

“I would have never imagined my senior year going this way,” Jerzy Baker said.

Three months ago, FOX 46 spoke with Baker, a graduate of South Iredell High School. She’d just taken these senior pictures and was looking forward to her chance to walk across the stage. Now the district says it’s not going to happen.

“It was kind of disappointing. I think of it this way and I don’t see how other schools have had their graduation and were six feet apart and I don’t see why we can’t do that,” Baker said.

As cases in the Carolinas continue to surge the district made the decision to cancel the upcoming in person graduation scheduled for August.

“I expected this to, as well as, people don’t want to social distance and wear masks and go to the beach and pile up,” parent Krista Snook said.

Last month, graduates were able to attend a drive thru celebration, but Baker and her family say they were hoping for some sense of normalcy to mark this milestone.

“I wanted her to get the full experience. We are grateful for the wonderful job the school did with the drive thru but it’s just not the same,” Snook said.

Snook says she’s hopeful the continued shift in everyday life and cancellation of events reminds people the importance of doing their part to slow the spread.

“I just wish people would think more about others instead of themselves and how it impacts the kids.”

At this time there are no plans to reschedule the in-person graduation for seniors.