Investigators working to determine if cancer cluster exists at CMS’ Smith Family Center

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has opened a health hazard evaluation with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to investigate claims that the Smith Family Center produced a cancer cluster among people working there.

“When the matter was first brought to executive attention, Superintendent Earnest Winston moved employees out of the site. We then began to explore how best to assess the building’s safety and to investigate if employee health has been compromised by it,” a school board spokesperson wrote in a statement to FOX 46 News.

The board tells FOX 46 that they have researched CDC guidelines for investigating cancer-cluster concerns, met with experts, met with employees of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and met with NIOSH.

NIOSH will now determine whether there is an occupational cancer cluster at the Smith Family Center.

“Although Smith has been declared surplus property, it will not be demolished until we have completed any and all tests recommended by NIOSH,” said the board spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 News and FOX46.com for updates as they become available.