SLED agents help suspended Marlboro County sheriff move out with indictments in hand

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – When we walked up to him, Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon was slumped over the console of his silver F-150 patrol truck grabbing trash out of the passenger floorboard. Lemon wasn’t alone; he had a pair of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents watching from the back of his truck.

Just hours before, the sheriff was served with notice he and former Deputy David Andrew Cook were indicted by the Marlboro County grand jury, each on one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature – a felony – and one count of misconduct in office. Governor Henry McMaster immediately signed an executive order suspending Lemon.

Lemon also didn’t see us walking up as he cleaned his truck out. This was likely the last chance to question Lemon about the charges handed up on him just hours before.

“Mr. Lemon,” FOX 46 Chief Investigator Jody Barr said, as Lemon turned around holding an empty plastic Zaxby’s cup and an empty to-go container. “Anything you want to say about these indictments?” Barr asked. “Yeah, we got a murder down there, why don’t you go down there and see if you can help solve that murder?” Lemon said.

Before the indictments, Lemon was standing at a crime scene on Patricia Street where a man was shot to death Tuesday. After a rash of resignations in the past two weeks, Lemon had only one seasoned investigator on staff, Antonio Alford, who submitted his resignation earlier in the day.

A new investigator was also on scene; the last two investigators remaining in the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit that once was a six-member team a year earlier. Months earlier, Investigator Brittany Love left followed by Investigator Andrew Cook. In November Investigator Walter Baker left the sheriff’s office for a job with a state law enforcement agency.

Those investigator positions were not filled.

On Nov. 16, Lt. Trevor Murphy and Investigator Robby Tryon resigned, both agreeing to work out a month-long notice with their last day on the job coming Dec. 17. Murphy received a cell phone recording of the body camera video in late October. The lieutenant then compiled a packet and included the body camera video and delivered the information to SLED for investigation.

Murphy did not know the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office had presented the case to the Marlboro County grand jury when we called him to inform him of the indictments on Dec. 14.

“I’m happy right now for the citizens of Marlboro County, they can finally have some transparency. We knew when we went to SLED with this and when we went to the AG and to you with this stuff that we had to have our Is dotted and our Ts crossed and when we got what we needed and brought it to them, just thank God that some action’s being taken and we can continue moving forward—this wasn’t the only incident. There are many more that need to be investigated and looked into, but this is a start,” Murphy said hours after the indictments were announced.

“What do you think caused today,” Barr asked Murphy. “You are a huge part of that. When you started doing some investigative reporting into him, obviously first of all. That’s when we had eyes on it. You’ve been provided the documents that SLED’s been provided. When these thing’s happened in the past, we reached out to SLED through third-party sources, anonymous sources. We reached out to other media outlets, we tried to get the word out there, but our requests became unanswered,” Murphy said.

When the murder happened Tuesday, the sheriff had to call SLED in to assist in the investigation. Around 15 agents and SLED’s Crime Scene Unit were deployed to Marlboro County to work to help solve the murder.

Despite two grand jury indictments in hand, SLED agents did not arrest Lemon. In fact, agents helped the suspended sheriff load his personal belongings taken from his office and truck. One agent carried a box Lemon packed from inside his office and loaded it into the backseat of the SLED agent’s truck.

Another agent fetched a bag Lemon packed from his office and handed it to Lemon. The agent who carried Lemon’s box to the truck then chauffeured the suspended sheriff away to his home.

Sheriff’s office sources told FOX 46 agents also executed search warrants on the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the sheriff’s patrol truck. This all happened after Lt. Murphy sent FOX 46 and SLED a packet of misconduct allegations against Sheriff Lemon in mid-November.

That packet included a two-minute, eight-second cell phone recording of a body camera video of an inmate being shocked with a Taser on May 3, 2020.

‘STICK THAT TASER TO HIS HEAD’

“Wow,” is the only thing Ronnie Johnson said as he leaned over into the back of his wife’s SUV and hovered over a laptop to watch a body camera video of his son he’d never seen before.

Deputy Cook’s body camera recorded the video inside the Marlboro County Detention Center 19 months earlier. The video shows Cook pointing a Taser at Jarrel Johnson as Johnson stood, handcuffed, outside a holding cell. A voice just off camera was confirmed to be Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon.

“You got your taser? Is it hot.” Lemon asks Cook. “It’s hot? Tase the hell out of him. Take the cuffs off of him. Step, step right here. Take the cuffs off of him. One of y’all take the cuffs off of him. When he turn around, stick that taser to his head,” Lemon shouts in the body camera recording.

The video shows Johnson standing still and silent as a jailer removes the handcuffs.

“Ain’t nobody playing with you. It’s Sunday morning, man, I’ve got to go to church, you acting the fool. I know your whole family, I know you (inaudible) ain’t nobody (inaudible). If he turn around, pop it to him. Give him what he asked for,” Lemon yells at the handcuffed man’s face.

The video shows Lemon holding onto Johnson’s left arm as he shouts at the handcuffed man.

As soon as the cuffs are removed, Johnson lunges toward the sheriff. The body camera shows less than two seconds pass from the time Johnson moves until the time his back is against the wall as Cook uses his Taser to “drive-stun” Johnson, which causes the man to slide down the wall.

A drive stun allows an officer to shock a person without deploying the prongs that pierce the skin and incapacitate a person.

Lemon’s boots are visible in the video and show the sheriff backing away into a row of jail chairs as Johnson pushes toward him. Lemon never loses balance before Johnson slides down the wall. The video shows Johnson made no other contact with Lemon after that.

The video goes black for a few seconds as a part of Cook’s body or equipment covers the lens.

“There you go, Agent Orange,” the sheriff said as Cook’s Taser clicked. Agent Orange is what deputies said Jarrel Johnson said his name was when asked to identify himself at the scene and when jailers attempted to book him into jail.

The body camera recording kept rolling as the sheriff and Cook continued shouting commands at Johnson.

“Get in there,” Cook yelled at Johnson who was sitting on the jail floor with his back against the wall. “Get in there, I’m going to light your ass up. Get in there! Get up Jarrel, quit playing! Look at me I’m fixing to light you up!” The red light on Cook’s Taser bounces around Johnson’s chest.

Lemon is still sitting on the floor when Cook shouts another threat to use his Taser on Johnson, “Turn around, I’m about to light you up with the prongs this time.” The prongs deliver a high voltage, low amperage electric shock to a person. The shock causes neuromuscular incapacitation, “designed to temporarily incapacitate” a person, according to the U.S. Department of Defense Non-Lethal Weapons Program.

“Pop it to him, pop it to him, pop it to him,” Sheriff Lemon yells at Cook. The video then shows Cook’s Taser’s prongs deploy as the device clicks as it delivers an electric shock into Johnson’s body. “Get on the f—ing ground! Get down,” Cook continues screaming as his Taser shocks Johnson.

“There you go,” Lemon said.

Cook’s body camera shows him walk around the row of chairs where Johnson’s lying face-down on the jail floor. The video shows Johnson’s now naked body with his gym shorts around his ankles. “I didn’t do it,” Johnson says as Cook continues commanding Johnson get up off the floor and Lemon ordered Cook to “Pop it to him again.”

The recording shows Lemon ask a jailer for a Taser.

Johnson raised up from behind the row of chairs with at least one Taser prong lodged in his body. The video shows two red dots from Cook and Lemon’s Tasers bouncing around on his chest. Johnson, leaning on the back of the row of jailhouse chairs, points toward the sheriff.

“If I had one last…,” Johnson didn’t finish the sentence before he’s interrupted by another electric shock from Deputy Cook. “Pop it to him, pop it to him,” Lemon shouts and Johnson slams to the concrete jail floor.

“There you go, there you go,” Lemon said as Cook’s Taser clicks, and Johnson’s body seizes for the five-second burst of electric shock. Cook again orders Johnson to get in the holding cell and Johnson moves toward the door. As soon as Johnson moves toward the door the sheriff again orders Cook to use force.

“Pop it to him, pop it to him, pop it to him, pop it to him,” Lemon shouts as Cook’s Taser clicks and Johnson falls face-first into the steel holding cell door. The video shows Johnson fall to the floor as another five second burst of electric shock enters his body.

Johnson’s right leg stiffens and raises off the floor as the Taser continues to click. Most of Johnson’s body is inside the cell door with his legs, from the knee down, sticking out. “There you go,” Sheriff Lemon said as the Taser clicks stopped, and Johnson’s body again falls limp on the floor.

Johnson is lying on the floor as Cook yells at him to get into the cell again. As soon as Johnson moves to slide his legs into the cell, the sheriff orders another five second electric shock. “Pop it to him,” Lemon said as Johnson’s arms lock up.

“There you go,” Lemon said as the Taser’s clicking stopped. Cooks asks Lemon for permission to close the jail cell door. Johnson is naked with only his socks on at this point. Cook turns his body camera off at this point and the video ends.

Ronnie Johnson stepped back away from the laptop and shoved a hand in his pocket as he collected his thoughts. “This is all new to me. 19 months ago, this happened to him,” Johnson said, “I had no idea until I just saw what I just saw.”

Ronnie and Angela Johnson still haven’t seen the part of the video that led to the indictments against Sheriff Lemon and former Deputy Cook. Ronnie heard what the sheriff was yelling at his son but hit the spacebar on the laptop to stop the video as soon as the handcuffs were taken off their son.

Johnson said the story the sheriff’s office told him about what happened inside the jail that day, but never mentioned what he called the sheriff’s “provocation” of his son.

“I was told that when the sheriff got there that Jarrel turned to attack him. That’s what I was told. I was not told they told him—that he (Sheriff Lemon) told them to take the cuffs off and when they do, light him up to his head; that’s what he said, to tase him to his head,” Johnson told FOX 46.

Ronnie Johnson is in a tough spot with his son. He can’t have contact with his son because of what happened that led to Jarrel Johnson’s May 2020 arrest. Court records show Jarrel attacked his father with a baseball bat, then hit Ronnie in the face and head multiple times with his fists.

A neighbor across the street saw the attack tried to stop the assault. The neighbor told investigators when Jarrel Johnson “bowed up” at him, he assumed he might be attacked. The neighbor said he went home to call 911.

Jarrel’s mother, Angela, told deputies her son was “upset for a few weeks” between April and May of 2020 after his divorce had become final and he learned his ex-wife had remarried. The attack, according to Angela Johnson, was unprovoked and the couple had not been in any conflict with their son before that morning.

Johnson’s husband, Ronnie, is a pastor at a church near Bennettsville. Just before the attack, the couple was walking toward their church van that Sunday morning when Jarrel “grabbed his father’s bible along with other ‘church items’ and threw them in a trash can, according to the incident report.

The father and son then “exchanged words” when Jarrel hit his father in the face with what investigators later found was an aluminum baseball bat. The son then punched his father in the head multiple times, both Angela Johnson and the neighbor told investigators.

“He wasn’t in his right mind, it was not the Jarrel we knew for 35 years,” Ronnie Johnson told FOX 46 when asked about his son’s mental state that morning.

Investigators charged Jarrel Johnson with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature from the attack on his father. Deputies also charged Johnson with Assault on a Police Officer for the incident with Sheriff Lemon inside the jail, although county records show Lemon was not injured.

Marlboro County Magistrate Mia Weaver, who is a licensed attorney, denied Johnson’s bond at a May 4 bond hearing. When contacted on Dec. 15, Weaver told FOX 46 Chief Investigative Reporter Jody Barr she couldn’t remember why she denied Johnson’s bond but would review the case file to answer that question.

The South Carolina Constitution guarantees a defendant the right to bail for any charge that carries a penalty of less than a life sentence or the death penalty. “The Constitution further provides that excessive bail cannot be charged. A magistrate or municipal judge cannot, therefore, set nail at a figure higher than an amount reasonably calculated to insure [sic] the presence of the accused at trial,” the South Carolina Judicial Branch’s Summary Court Judge’s Bench book states.

Judge Weaver instructed Barr to “call back later this week” for an explanation as to why she decided to deny Johnson’s bond. Johnson’s court file does not show his public defender, Patricia Rivers, has filed a motion for a bond hearing as of Dec. 15, 2021.

Rivers didn’t file a motion for discovery in the case until March 4, 2021 – 10 months after Johnson’s arrest. Rivers did not respond to a Dec. 6 email from Barr seeking information about her handling of Johnson’s case.

“If you had a chance to talk to the sheriff about what you saw—at least that portion of the video, what would you tell him now,” Barr asked Ronnie Johnson during the Dec. 7 interview with FOX 46. “I’m disappointed. Me and him (Sheriff Lemon) always took it as, we were great friends. I still do, as a Christian, as a pastor, I just want to say that he made a mistake that day. And I’m highly disappointed about it, I’m highly disappointed about it.”

Johnson said it was clear his son needed help the morning he was arrested and should have been taken to a hospital for evaluation.



“Jarrel needed to be arrested, now. But that part with the tasing part, that wasn’t helpful. That was engaging in putting – inflicting him with wounds and make the problem worse, so that’s how I feel about it,” Johnson said.

Since Jarrel Johnson is still incarcerated, we were unable to reach him for this report.

INTERIM SHERIFF TAKES OFFICE

Before the sheriff’s indictments were made public, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster was on the phone with Larry McNeil. McNeil was an elected member of the Marlboro County School Board at the time.

McMaster wanted McNeil to give that job up to take over as the interim Marlboro County sheriff.

“I was more flabbergasted than anything and honored that he would call himself to ask me if I would accept that appointment,” McNeil said of the governor’s call. “I shared with the governor my feelings and my feelings are that we have a responsibility in this department – and I do say this department now – to make sure that every citizen are as safe as they possibly can be and that’s one thing that I intend to do.”

McNeil is no stranger to Marlboro County law enforcement.

McNeil began his law enforcement career at the Bennettsville Police Department in 1976. By 1982, McNeil had risen to detective until he left in 1988 to join the South Carolina Department of Corrections. McNeil left SCDOC in 2000 to take over as the police chief in Bennettsville.

McNeil retired as chief in 2017 before running for and winning a seat on the county school board. McNeil was elected as the school board president, a position he held until his resignation on Dec. 14 to become the interim county sheriff.

McNeil presided over the school board as the district’s superintendent, Gregory McCord, resigned in November. McCord was placed on administrative leave in September after a member of the public began publicly questioning whether the superintendent allowed his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, to privately operate out of a mobile unit at the Bennettsville Intermediate School, according to a WBTW report published on Sept. 21.

Taxpayers were paying the utilities, according to the WBTW report.

“The only thing I can tell them right now is that I expect them to do a job that they’re about to take an oath for now and that is to serve this community, to enforce the laws of this state and if they do that and if they do that with a good sound mind and a good heart,” McNeil said as he walked into the sheriff’s office Wednesday.

McNeil, who has known Lemon for decades, called the suspended sheriff “a friend,” but would not comment on his reaction to the news of the indictments.

“I watched the sun go down yesterday, I’m looking at it come up again today, which tells me it’s a new day with a new beginning,” McNeil told reporters Wednesday, “What happened; we have no control over, I know I don’t. I was not here. But we’re going to make sure that nothing ever happens again that would bring any shame on this department or this community,” McNeil said.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 46 SLED agents interviewed multiple deputies inside the sheriff’s office on Dec. 15. Agents had also worked to examine computers in the department and located the two Tasers Cook and Lemon used in the Jarrel Johnson case in May 2020.

Neither Cook nor Lemon have been arrested, according to the South Carolina Supreme Court’s public index. The index shows only the initial filing of the indictment dated Dec. 14, 2021 but does not show any further information.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office has tentatively set Lemon and Cook’s arraignments for next Tuesday, but have not released any other details.