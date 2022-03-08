COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In a late afternoon ruling, South Carolina High School League Commissioner Dr. Jerome Singleton issued a decision in a protest filed on Feb. 26. The protest asserted a scoring error incorrectly awarded the SC state 4-A 220-pound weight class title to Indian Land High School.

The ruling was confirmed by Hartsville High School officials and by a post on the Red Fox Wrestling Facebook page. The school identified Jackson Chavis as the state’s 4-A 222-pound “champion,” but the official ruling from the SCHSL awarded Jackson the “co-champion” title.

Jackson was informed by the school late Tuesday afternoon of the state’s decision, according to the Chavis family.

Singleton didn’t address the protest for a week and a half. His ruling comes less than 24 hours after a Queen City News investigation detailed what happened during the Feb. 26 state title match.

Instead of awarding the win outright to Hartsville High School’s Chavis, the SCHSL decided to consider Chavis and ILHS’s David Floyd’s match a tie.

A video livestream of the title match showed referee George Dixon award Chavis a two-point reversal just before the second period ended, but the scorekeeper never added the score to the point total. The video shows Hartsville’s coach telling Dixon about the error, but Dixon signaled both wrestlers to continue the match.

Chavis lost the match by a single point because of the scoring error.

We asked Singleton for an explanation for his ruling, but Singleton never responded to our message asking for confirmation of the ruling. “We have not heard about the ruling or been notified at the district office. We are checking into it,” Lancaster County School District spokeswoman Michelle Craig told Queen City News late Tuesday.

There were so many medals hanging in his bedroom, Jackson Chavis couldn’t remember where he earned most of them. He started wrestling at five years old. He’s now a freshman and one of the star wrestlers at Hartsville High School.

“This is my first-ever medal when I started around 2013,” Chavis said as he rustled through dozens of medals hanging on his bedroom door.

On Feb. 26, Chavis and Indian Land High School senior David Floyd faced off in Anderson, SC to battle for the 4-A 220-pound weight division wrestling championship. “He’s really a tough wrestler and it’s hard to get up off the top of him,” Chavis told Queen City News Chief Investigator Jody Barr during an interview at his home last weekend.

Hartsville High School freshman Jackson Chavis holds a sign given to him at the Region 6 4-A championship ceremony. Jackson won the region as a freshman and went on to compete for the state title in Anderson, SC on Feb. 26, 2022.

“I’m just trying to, you know, fight as much as I can with a little bit left of energy, I have in me,” Chavis said as he watched a replay of the title match on his parents’ flat screen TV.

Chavis was giving a play-by-play accounting of what he and his coaches believe went wrong in the match. Chavis lost the match by one point – at least that’s what the scoreboard showed.

At the end of the second period, the match was tied at two. Seconds before, Chavis held a 4-2 lead, but when Floyd pulled a reversal the referee raised his arm in the air to signal to the scorekeeper to award the two to Floyd.

The score displayed on the livestream didn’t move.

Chavis immediately pulled a reversal on Floyd. Chavis, wearing red ankle bands, was given two points for the reversal when referee George Dixon raised his left arm with the red armband, indicating to the scorekeeper to award Chavis the points.

The scoreboard then showed two points added to Floyd’s total. Chavis’ two points were never put onto the board. The livestream video showed Chavis turn to look at the scoreboard and he immediately puts six fingers in the air and points to the board to tell his coach to protest the score.

“I always keep track of score in my head whenever I’m wrestling,” Chavis told Barr, “I’m telling them it’s 6-4, but the ref’s telling my coach right now the score’s right even though it’s not right,” Chavis said as he watched the video again.

“I’m looking at the clock because I notice the score has never changed. I saw the ref put up his two points, I’m counting in my head how many points I should have and I realized the score should be 6-4, but they never put the points on the scoreboard,” Jackson said.

The livestream doesn’t show the Hartsville coach, but it appears the referee spotted him. The announcers’ commentary showed the referee knew the Hartsville coach was contesting the score total, “They want to check the score. They’re trying to check the score right here; George is saying the score is right.” The video shows the referee signal the start of the third and final period.

“They’re (the officials) telling me to just get on top and get ready to start the match,” Jackson said as the video showed him climb back atop Floyd to start the third period.

The match ended with Chavis down by a single point. The freshman laid face down on the mat for several seconds as Floyd and his coaches celebrated the title win. Chavis’ coach called for Dixon and the two appeared to discuss the scoring error.

“I was basically just praying to God at that moment,” Chavis said describing what he was thinking as he lay on the mat. “I was hoping they would give me my points and they would raise my hand. That’s all I was hoping.”

But, that never happened.

“The official requesting a conference right here, trying to find out what’s happening here,” one announcer said as the two referees walked away to discuss whether the scorekeeper might have missed crediting Hartsville the two points.

“Talking right here if a reversal happened,” one announcer said. “Nah, he didn’t award the reversal. I think the points are right and I think George is going to see it. I didn’t see anything in there,” the other announcer opined.

The pair then admitted they weren’t confident in their commentary, “Tell you the truth, though, having so much fun watching it, they’ve got to figure it out, but I didn’t see them miss on a score,” the announcer said. “I didn’t either, it looks as if a 1-point victory right here is going to go to Floyd,” the other announcer responded.

A group of coaches had gathered behind the scoring table, shouting at the referees a mistake was made.

“It needs to be 7 to 6,” one coach yelled at Dixon. “It should be 7-6. You signaled it, you signaled the reversal,” the coach shouted as Dixon and the Hartsville coach talked. The audio isn’t clear enough to determine exactly what was said, but the microphone captured segments of the discussion amid the shouting. The conversation clearly indicated the referees argued against revising the score, appearing to cite a rule requiring a team to contest a scoring error at the scoring table before the beginning of the following period.

The video appeared to show Hartsville’s coach attempting to address Chavis’ scoring dispute, Dixon’s reaction, as well as the announcers seeing the coach’s contesting the score. Despite that, Dixon called the match final, awarding Indian Land High School the state title.

“A great call by George, sticking to the books,” one announcer said. “If you have that question, bring it to the table.”

Chavis’ parents told Queen City News that Hartsville High officials filed a protest with the South Carolina High School League within hours of the Feb. 26 match. After nearly a week passed, Chavis’ mother Denise contacted Barr to discuss what happened.

We sent SCHSL Commissioner Dr. Jerome Singleton an interview request through email on March 4th. “Currently conducting basketball state finals. Will be reviewing the information next week,” Singleton responded. Monday morning we asked Singleton again about the timeframe for when he expected to issue a ruling.

Once Singleton rules, either side can then appeal Singleton’s decision to the SCHSL’s executive committee. The executive committee’s decision can then be appealed to the SCHSL’s six-member appellate panel.

We asked the Lancaster County School District for an interview with both the Indian Land High School wrestling coach and David Floyd. The district’s spokeswoman, Michelle Craig, said last week LCSD would not comment until the SCHSL ruled on the Hartsville protest.

South Carolina High School League Commissioner Dr. Jerome Singleton heads the SCHSL and issued a ruling in the Feb. 26, 2022 4-A 220-pound wrestling title match on March 8, 2022. (Source: SCHSL Photo by Keith Warren)

When asked again on Monday to put us in contact with both the coach and Floyd. We specifically wanted to know whether the coach knew there was an apparent scoring error when the school accepted the title on Feb. 26. Craig did not respond to our request (sent to LCSD at 9:14 a.m.) until 4:50 p.m. writing, “I apologize for the late response, I’ve been in a meeting all day. I will be back in touch in the morning about this.”

We also asked Hartsville High School principal Cory Lewis and HHS Athletic Director Brad Boob for interviews through an email sent to both men at 9:52 a.m. Neither responded to our request until 5:12 p.m., long after the school day ended.

“You may contact the DCSD (Darlington County School District) communications office concerning this matter,” Lewis wrote offering no comment or an answer to a question about when HHS filed the protest.

We contacted referee George Dixon through a social media account, but as of this report, Dixon has not yet responded.

“I worked so hard this season to get there. For my season to end like that, it just—it’s not a way I want to go out,” Chavis told Queen City News. “I’ve done all this just to lose by getting cheated out of a match by a referee.”

Chavis said his coaches told him he would have been the first freshman state champion in HHS history. Chavis and his family were frustrated with the time it’s taken the SCHSL to consider their protest and what they believed was the SCHSL’s lack of concern over the matter.

“It’s not a complicated fix at all. If you go back to the footage and you just count it up, I mean, it’s not a whole lot to get into,” Chavis said. “It’s just simple math.”

Discussions with HHS administrators suggested Chavis might have to accept a scenario where he and Floyd would have to accept a shared title. That’s something Chavis said he’s not ready to accept, “I don’t think that’s very fair to me, especially the fact I got ripped off out of that match completely. And I would have wrestled that match differently, too and so would he (Floyd). Both of the wrestlers would have wrestled differently if the score was different,” Chavis said.

“I want more than just that co-champion. Being known as a champion at Hartsville High School means a lot. Because we’ve never had a freshman state champion here. Me winning that match, me being considered the state champion, not the co-champion, but the state champion just means a lot to me, my school, and the rest of my coaches,” Chavis told Barr.