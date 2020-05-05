FOX 46 investigation into freight broker rates prompts action from Congress to help truckers

CORNELIUS, N.C. – A FOX 46 investigation is prompting action from Congress to help truckers who are struggling to make ends meet at a time when we need them to deliver essential goods.

“The drivers have quit because I couldn’t pay them if something doesn’t change quickly I’m going to be out of business,” Chris Barbeau told FOX 46.

He owns a small trucking company in Cornelius and right now, his trucks sit parked and empty.

He and other truckers are blaming freight brokers for lowering rates. Before the pandemic, he’d get $2/mile. Now it’s $0.50/mile. He says that won’t cover his expenses.

“I could give guys jobs, but I’d be losing money.”

A day after sharing his story with us, FOX 46 is getting results, connecting him to his member of congress, Representative Alma Adams.

“There’s no money left over to pay for truck payments trailer payments insurance which is astronomical.”

Barbeau wants lawmakers to regulate broker fees.

“I put some thought into it and thought if it was federally mandated that there was a minimum rate that brokers could pay for loads to be hauled.”

Representative Adams said she’s working to help these truckers and get results.

“I’m very, very concerned about what’s going on and more concerned about how we can fix it,” she said.

Adams promised to take Barbeau’s concerns back to Congress.

“We get our best ideas from citizens who bring ideas to us,” Adams told FOX 46. “We have to full understanding of what our citizens are going through so where we can take corrective action we have a responsibility to do that.”

Barbeau says he’s grateful to have his voice heard.

“I appreciate you being a medium in this and helping us all out,” he said. “It’s priceless what you’re doing.”

And hopes this helps drive change.