‘Final Disrespects’ sheriff, former Marlboro County deputy to face arraignment

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WJZY) — A week after the Marlboro County grand jury indicted Sheriff Charles Lemon and former deputy Andrew Cook, neither have been arrested. Both men have remained free awaiting arraignment on charges connected to a May 2020 tasing of inmate Jarrel Johnson.

This still image from Marlboro County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Cook’s body camera recording shows inmate Jarrel Johnson’s body seizing during one of the multiple Taser deployments inside the county jail on May 3, 2020. The recording led to indictments against Cook and Sheriff Charles Lemon. (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

On Dec. 14, the county grand jury indicted Lemon and Cook each on one count of misconduct in office and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for the use of force exerted upon Johnson near the holding cells.

The assault and battery charge is a felony and a lesser included charge of attempted murder in South Carolina.

Both men are set for an arraignment in front of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and could be asked to enter a plea. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting both Lemon and Cook. Although the pair were indicted in Marlboro County and would likely be tried there, the state moved their arraignments to Florence County late last week.

The AG’s office announced the indictments around 12:30 p.m. last Tuesday. The governor signed an executive order immediately suspending Lemon from office. The order describes the governor’s power to suspend a sheriff, citing Article IV, Section 8 of the South Carolina Constitution, “…any officer of the State or its political subdivision…who has been indicted by a grand jury for a crime involving moral turpitude…may be suspended by the Governor until he shall have been acquitted.”

This video recording was turned over to FOX 46 Chief Investigator Jody Barr in November 2021 by Marlboro County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Trevor Murphy. Murphy also provided a copy of the recording to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division who presented it to a grand jury on Nov. 14, 2021 and secured four indictments against Sheriff Charles Lemon and a former deputy. (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

If Lemon is convicted of the charges, the office would be deemed vacant and Marlboro County voters would elect a new sheriff. If acquitted before the end of Lemon’s current term, he would return to power to complete his remaining service. If Lemon’s case isn’t resolved before the next election in November 2024, a new election for sheriff would occur.

Lemon is at the end of the first year of a four-year term. The suspended sheriff was first elected in 2016 and won re-election in November 2020.

An unidentified South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent carries a box containing personal items of suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon after the sheriff was indicted on Dec. 14, 2021. Lemon was suspended immediately upon his indictment. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

The body camera video has remained hidden inside the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office since the recording was created May 3, 2020. The video released to FOX 46 was recorded using a cell phone camera as the original body camera video played on the sheriff department’s squad room laptop. The office has not been able to produce a copy of the original recording and the original copy was deleted.

“To the best of our knowledge, we, at the Sheriff’s Office, are unable to locate any other copy,” Marlboro County Sheriff’s Captain Sara Albarri wrote in a South Carolina Freedom of Information Act request response to FOX 46 Chief Investigative Reporter Jody Barr. Albarri’s letter indicates the sheriff’s office once had a hard drive labeled “body cam hard drives,” but Albarri indicated the sheriff’s office does not know where that hard drive is today.

“SLED May [sic] have the body cam hard drives,” Albarri wrote in the Dec. 16 response letter.

Our Dec. 10 SCFOIA also requested copies of any jailhouse surveillance camera recording of the Johnson tasing, something that doesn’t exist, Albarri confirmed. “During the time of the incident, the Marlboro County Detention Center’s camera system only went back 15 days before being deleted. The camera system has since been replaced, and there is no jail surveillance of the incident,” Albarri wrote in the Dec. 16 response letter.

The letter also confirms the sheriff’s office never retained copies of the recordings before the system deleted the recordings on May 18, 2020.

