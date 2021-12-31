FINAL DISRESPECTS: One-hour special report weaves the Marlboro County judge, sheriff tale

A FOX 46 investigation into allegations against a Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge and the county sheriff has resulted in the judge’s resignation, the sheriff’s indictment and state investigations continue into allegations involving the Hollis Slade estate.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WJZY) — I was finishing an interview with Patrick Norris at his Chesterfield County fuel company last August when a black Ford van came bouncing through the gate. A man with white hair hopped out and a woman followed.

Bobby and Laurie Norris provided the initial tip that led to our ‘Final Disrespects’ investigation during this August 11, 2021 conversation inside a Chesterfield County fuel company. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

“That’s my deddy,” Patrick told me as his father, Bobby, blasted through the conference room door. “Where you from anyway?” Norris asked in his loud and booming voice. “I was born in Hartsville, but I’m working in Charlotte now,” I told him.

“What kind of news do you do; you into corruption?” Bobby asked in his eastern South Carolina drawl. I told him that’s the sort of news that gets me out of bed every morning.

“Son, you ain’t gonna believe this,” Norris said. Bobby Norris started telling me the story of a Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge – and her friends – who showed up to a dead man’s home within hours of his death in January. “People started taking things out the man’s house with his wife inside,” Norris explained.

The man’s name was Hollis Slade and Bobby Norris lived a few houses down from him and his wife, Joyce, who suffers from severe dementia. By now, Bobby was nearly yelling as he continued unfolding his story.

Norris kept mentioning the name Tammy Bullock. It’s a name I’d never heard before and someone I couldn’t find with a quick internet search. Bullock told the family she was the county probate judge and she wasn’t, according to Norris. I found Bullock’s Facebook page and a post showing her swearing in, standing beside Marlboro County’s elected Probate Judge, Mark Heath.

Hollis Slade died unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2021 after a medical call to his Bennettsville home. Slade’s family requested an autopsy, but Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown declined to order the autopsy, according to Beth Slade-Boling. Slade was cremated ahead of a funeral service held Jan. 29, 2021. (Source: Hollis Slade Estate)

That part appeared to check out.

As with any tip, whether you can verify even the smallest detail goes a long way to assessing someone’s credibility. Even as Norris talked, I was listening with one ear and running cursory searches with the other. Some of the things he told me I could quickly verify, some of the things I knew there was no way I’d ever be able to substantiate.

Although I was completely intrigued, I thought about how I was going to break it to Norris that it’s likely I’d never be able to do anything with this. Those are never easy conversations to have.

I decided to be direct.

“This all sounds incredible, but I’ll never be able to verify or prove any of this,” I told him. “Oh, yes you will,” Bobby shouted, “It’s all on video!” And it was. Slade’s family provided us a Google Drive folder with somewhere around 1,500 video clips from the weekend of Slade’s death.

Those videos also captured audio. The recordings started from the time Marlboro County medics arrived at Slade’s home, to Slade being carted off to the ambulance, to four of Slade’s friends showing up to his home within hours of him leaving in the back of an ambulance.

Hollis Slade’s security cameras captured four of Slade’s friends’ arrival to his home within a few hours of his death on Jan. 23, 2021 arrival (Source: Hollis Slade Estate.)

Hollis Slade’s security cameras captured video of Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock walking into Slade’s home on Jan. 24, 2021. This same camera captured audio of a Bullock phone conversation where Bullock said she’s “rummaging” Slade’s home in search of a will. (Source: Hollis Slade Estate)

Hollis Slade’s security cameras captured this image of Ricky Gardner leaving Slade’s home with items the Slade family said belonged to Hollis Slade. (Source: Hollis Slade Estate.)

This still image taken from one of Hollis Slade’s security cameras shows Will Adams (green sweatshirt) telling the group he expected a call from his “Verizon guy” to help get the group into Slade’s password protected iPhone. (Source: Hollis Slade Estate)

Beth Slade-Boling, Hollis Slade’s sister, points to Tammy Bullock walking into the backdoor of Slade’s home on Jan. 24, 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Hollis Slade’s security cameras captured this image of Will Adams (green sweatshirt) searching Hollis Slade’s truck with Ricky Gardner and Charlotte Green looking on. (Source: Hollis Slade Estate.)

Hollis Slade’s security cameras captured this image of Will Adams (green sweatshirt) and Ricky Gardner searching Hollis Slade’s truck with Charlotte Green looking on. (Source: Hollis Slade Estate.)

Hollis Slade’s security cameras captured recordings of Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock and Charlotte Green searching Slade’s truck on Jan. 24, 2021, they day after Slade died. Green later joked that she and Bullock took four packs of cigarettes out of the truck because, “We figured he didn’t need them no more,” Green said in the recordings. (Source: Hollis Slade Estate.)

This still image was captured from Hollis Slade’s security camera system showing Bennettsville attorney Wade “Ronnie” Crow meeting with Joyce Slade at her home in April 2021. Crow said he was appointed by Probate Judge Mark Heath as Joyce Slade’s guardian ad litem. (Source: Hollis Slade Estate)

Tammy Bullock posted this photograph to her Facebook account on March 15, 2021 showing Marlboro County Probate Judge Mark Heath administering the oath of office to Bullock. (Source: Facebook)

This oath of office form provided by the SC Secretary of State’s Office shows Tammy Bullock was sworn in as a deputy probate judge on March 15, 2021. (Source: SC Secretary of State)

Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock looks at a FOX 46 camera as she watched our crew record video outside the county courthouse on Sept. 24, 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Marlboro County Probate Judge Mark Heath gives a “No comment” response to questions about his knowledge of criminal allegations made against his deputy probate judge, Tammy Bullock during this Sept. 1, 2021 interview at his courthouse office. (WJZY Photo/Stewart Pittman)

During our investigation into Tammy Bullock we uncovered this traffic ticket charging the deputy probate judge with pointing a gun at her roommate in February 2021, just days after video recordings captured Bullock at Hollis Slade’s home. (Source: Bennettsville Police Department)

Shanda Nash demonstrates how she said Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock stood over her and pointed a gun to her head during a Feb. 2, 2021 argument inside the home the women rented in Bennettsville, SC. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Shanda Nash holds a copy of Tammy Bullock’s charging documents provided to FOX 46 by the Bennettsville Police Department through a SC Freedom of Information Act request. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Breana Troutman, Shanda Nash’s daughter, shows how she saw her mother when the pair said Tammy Bullock pointed a handgun at Nash’s face in February 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Former Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock is escorted into the Bennettsville Police Department alongside her attorney on Nov. 4, 2021 after Bullock agreed to surrender to be charged with a felony pointing and presenting charge from February. (WJZY Photo/Trevor Beck)

Former Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock is escorted into the Bennettsville Police Department alongside her attorney on Nov. 4, 2021 after Bullock agreed to surrender to be charged with a felony pointing and presenting charge from February. (WJZY Photo/Trevor Beck)

Former Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock is escorted into the Marlboro County jail on Nov. 4, 2021, charged with a state-level pointing and presenting firearm charge. The charge stems from a Bennettsville Police Department investigation into an argument between Bullock and her then roommate at a home the women rented together in February 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Malrboro County jailers use a digital camera to capture a booking image of former Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock inside the jail on Nov. 4, 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Former Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock is escorted into the Marlboro County jail on Nov. 4, 2021, charged with a state-level pointing and presenting firearm charge. The charge stems from a Bennettsville Police Department investigation into an argument between Bullock and her then-roommate at a home the women rented together in February 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Former Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock shares a laugh with her defense attorney during a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22, 2021 inside the Bennettsville Municipal Courtroom. Bullock is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, a felony in South Carolina. (WJZY Photo/Eric Johnson)

The Slade family met with Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon on Jan. 28, 2021 to report what they believed were criminal acts captured in the videos. Lemon assured the family he’d open a criminal investigation. Our investigation found Lemon never investigated the allegations involving deputy probate judge Tammy Bullock. (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon ignored multiple messages from FOX 46 seeking to schedule an interview. Lemon confirmed in an Oct. 15, 2021 letter that his office did not investigate criminal allegations involving former Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller reads the Oct. 15, 2021 letter Sheriff Charles Lemon wrote to FOX 46 claiming the Slade family was “not happy” with Miller’s department in an investigation the sheriff claimed BPD conducted into the criminal allegations against Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock. Miller said the the Slade family never reported anything to BPD concerning the Bullock/Slade investigation. The Slade family confirmed they never filed a complaint with BPD concerning the Slade estate. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon ignored multiple interview requests from FOX 46. We found Lemon patrolling a small town near Bennettsville on Nov. 9, 2021 where we attempted to question him about the lack of investigation into the Slade estate. (WJZY Photo/Tim Millikan)

We spotted Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former sheriff Fred Knight patrolling McColl in a sheriff’s office patrol truck on Nov. 9, 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Lt. Trevor Murphy told FOX 46 he advised the sheriff to send the allegations against Tammy Bullock to the State Law Enforcement Division for investigation during the Jan. 28, 2021 meeting with Slade’s family. Murphy also sent SLED a May 2020 body camera recording showing Sheriff Charles Lemon ordering the tasing of an inmate inside the county jail. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon cleans his patrol truck out after the governor suspended him from office on Dec. 14, 2021 following two indictments related to the May 2020 body camera recording provided to SLED by Lt. Trevor Murphy. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

This still image from the May 3, 2020 body camera recording shows Sheriff Charles Lemon ordering the tasing of inmate Jarrel Johnson by Marlboro County Deputy Andrew Cook. (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

This still image from the May 3, 2020 body camera recording shows Sheriff Charles Lemon ordering the tasing of inmate Jarrel Johnson by Marlboro County Deputy Andrew Cook. (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

This still image from the May 3, 2020 body camera recording shows Sheriff Charles Lemon ordering the tasing of inmate Jarrel Johnson by Marlboro County Deputy Andrew Cook. (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

This still image from the May 3, 2020 body camera recording shows Sheriff Charles Lemon ordering the tasing of inmate Jarrel Johnson by Marlboro County Deputy Andrew Cook. (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

This still image from the May 3, 2020 body camera recording shows Sheriff Charles Lemon ordering the tasing of inmate Jarrel Johnson by Marlboro County Deputy Andrew Cook. (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

Ronnie and Angela Johnson did know their son was tased inside the Marlboro County jail on May 3, 2020 until we showed them the body camera recording provided to FOX 46 by Lt. Trevor Murphy. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

A SLED agent holds the back door of a SLED patrol truck as suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon loads his personal belongings following his Dec. 14, 2021 indictment. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

A SLED agent hands suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon a bag containing his personal belongings following his Dec. 14, 2021 indictment. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

A SLED agent carries a box containing suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon’s personal belongings into the back of a SLED patrol truck following his Dec. 14, 2021 indictment. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon arrived at the Florence County courthouse for a Dec. 21, 2021 arraignment on a misconduct in office and felony assault and battery charge stemming from a May 3, 2020 tasing of an inmate in the county jail. (WJZY Photo/Brian Christiansen)

SC Attorney General Senior Deputy AG Heather Weiss hands SC Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles a laptop during the Dec. 21, 2021 arraignment of suspended Marlboro County Sheirff Charles Lemon and former Deputy Andrew Cook. (WJZY Photo/Brian Christiansen)

Suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon is handcuffed following his Dec. 21, 2021 arraignment on two indictments against him connected to a May 3, 2020 jailhouse tasing of inmate Jarrel Johnson. (WJZY Photo/Brian Christansen)

Suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon watches as his attorney, Morgan Martin, takes notes ahead of Lemon’s Dec. 21, 2021 arraignment. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Suspended Marlboro Counyu Sheriff Charles Lemon (foreground) and former Deputy Andrew Cook await the start of their Dec. 21, 2021 arraignment on misconduct in office and felony assault and battery charges. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

SLED agents drove suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former Deputy Andrew Cook to the Marlboro County following their Dec. 21, 2021 arraignment. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon was not wearing handcuffs when a SLED agent opened the front passenger door to let Lemon out into the jail’s sally port on Dec. 21, 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Former Marlboro County deputy Andrew Cook is escorted into the Marlboro County jail in handcuffs following his Dec. 21, 2021 arraignment. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Marlboro County jailers asked suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon to remove his facemask to have his mugshot taken on Dec. 21, 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Marlboro County jailers take a mugshot of suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon on Dec. 21, 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Marlboro County jailers take a profile mugshot of suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon on Dec. 21, 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

The recordings captured conversations between those friends at Slade’s home while it was being plundered and calls to county coroners trying to get custody of Slade’s body. Over the course of the next 24 hours, those videos would capture the arrival of Tammy Bullock and admissions by some in the group of a gun and money taken, the hunt for Slade’s will, and a deputy probate judge admitting in a phone call to “rummaging” through Slade’s home and recordings showing people leaving Slade’s home with things that belonged to Hollis Slade.

Our ‘Final Disrespects’ investigation led to the resignation of the county deputy probate judge, Hollis Slade’s probate case being moved out of Marlboro County, the sheriff’s indictment and suspension from office, a State Law Enforcement Division investigation and a South Carolina Supreme Court investigation.

And our investigation is far from finished.

Watch our one-hour’ Final Disrespects’ special Friday night on FOX 46 News at 10.