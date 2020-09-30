CMPD accuses ABC Commission of not pursuing ‘clear cut’ violations, ABC says cases could take ‘months’ to review

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission denied looking the other way, after being accused of ignoring “clear cut” violations related to the governor’s COVID-19 order.

“We have submitted several violations and complaints to the state ABC Commission,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said at a news conference Friday. “We have not received favorable results for them. In fact, we got no results at all from the ABC Commission at the state over COVID violation establishments that to us were pretty clear cut.”

“However,” Estes added, “this is not stopping us from aggressively enforcing those who seek to operate outside of the bounds of what is a lawful order by the governor of this state.”

On Monday, CMPD declined to elaborate on the nature of the violations it sent to ABC to review.

“The only information I have available to me is the information provided by Deputy Chief Estes,” said CMPD spokesperson Officer Blake Page.

The ABC Commission responded Monday, saying violations can sometimes take “months” to process.

“Any cases stemming from those reports may take a few months to come before the ABC Commission,” said North Carolina ABC Commission spokesperson Jeff Strickland. “So far no COVID-19 Executive Order related cases have come before the Commission at its monthly hearings.”

Strickland says the ABC Commission, which controls alcohol permits and can take action against businesses that violate the law, has received seven violation reports from CMPD to investigate since May 28. Three of those mention violations of the governor’s order, Strickland said.

Estes says officers visited upwards of 1,300 locations and have issued “multiple citations” and given “multiple warnings” to businesses.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

This weekend, a “Mecktoberfest” celebration at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery drew hundreds of beer drinkers, despite the governor’s order which restricts outdoor gatherings to 50 people. The county received three 311 complaints about the Oktoberfest style celebration. Since May, the county received eight complaints about the brewery holding large public gatherings.

The ABC Commission was unaware of the event until FOX 46 reported on it. Strickland says businesses that violate the law can face punishments ranging from a warning to a fine to having its permit to sell alcohol suspended.

“The Commission cannot forecast potential outcomes,” Strickland said.

ABC Commission statement

“At this time the ABC Commission has not received any violation reports or affidavits related to the “Mecktoberfest” event at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. As a regulatory agency, the ABC Commission has jurisdiction over ABC permits and processes administrative ABC violations, not criminal citations. We rely on violation reports and sworn statements submitted by law enforcement.

ABC Commission staff work as a partner with law enforcement to provide appropriate sanctions for alcohol violations. A quick review of our records show that the ABC Commission has received seven violation reports from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department since May 28th, and of those seven, three mention Executive Orders, resolutions or comparable language. The ABC Commission follows a standard process for all violation reports we receive. ABC Commission staff reviews the facts of the violation reports before determining what administrative action to take in regards to an ABC permit. As is the case with non-COVID-related matters, any cases stemming from those reports may take a few months to come before the ABC Commission. So far no COVID-19 Executive Order related cases have come before the Commission at its monthly hearings. Potential penalties for an ABC violation could range from a warning, to a fine, to a permit suspension, but the Commission cannot forecast potential outcomes.” –Jeff Stricland, Public Affairs Director, North Carolina ABC Commission

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM