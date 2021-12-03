Broken Links – Part 4: The future of the shipping industry

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The American supply chain is like a relay race, but instead of a baton, it’s trains, trucks, and transport containers.

“One person might only have a trucking division, another person might only have warehousing, another person might not have either but they might have a truck,” Ops Manager Christine Pascal said.

Transportation proved to be the one thing during the pandemic we could rely on to deliver health supplies, doctors, and the vaccine.

What sometimes got left behind was trailer-upon-trailer of consumer goods.

“The truckers are huge chokepoint from what I understand,” former importer/exporter Tim Beck said.

Beck spent decades dealing directly with factories in China. He arranged the transportation of linens to the port of Long Beach and distributions to points onward.

He says one of the ways to fix the shipping backup issue facing our economy is to add capacity.

At the Savannah Ports Authority’s mega rail facility, thousands of intermodal containers are taken off ships and placed on railcars for distribution all over the country. The new nine rails of track mean goods can get from Savannah to Charlotte in two days.

Once the container makes it on the road, trucks hauling them are prone to break-downs.

“Over 50% of our chassis fleet in the United States right now is over 20 years old,” Kiser said. “And when you started thinking about an entire supply chain, a sophisticated supply chain that can come to a screeching halt because of one piece of simple equipment is quite alarming.”

“Moms and dads are worried – asking, ‘will there be enough food to buy for the holidays? Will we be able to get Christmas presents to the kids on time? And if so, will they cost me an arm and leg?’” Pres. Joe Biden said.

Recently the White House announced fines against major shippers in ports in LA and Long Beach, CA.

“They know where the products are, they know how to best get them to the endpoint whether that is to the store shelf of to the consumer’s doorstep,” Retail Industry Leaders Association Supply Chain Vice President Jess Dankert said.

Some companies say the cost of freight could change the way they do business.

Two years ago, a full 50-foot container cost $3,800 from Europe to the East coast. Today the cost is 10 times more at $38,000.

“Do you think the pandemic will forever change this industry?” Fox 46 Chief Business Correspondent Taylor Young asked.

“Absolutely, absolutely. This is a critical piece not only to our national economy but our national security. We should be paying attention to our supply chain and our capability to move goods throughout our country the same way we would put emphasis and focus on our military,” Kiser said.