(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Shipping delays, empty store shelves, and price hikes are happening across the United States just in time for a historic holiday shopping season.

The average American is expected to spend $886 this year.

“We actually started about three weeks ago,” holiday shopper Maria Thrasher said. “My kids are done.”

Items lining shelves and plastered on websites come with a higher price tag.

“Too much money chasing too few goods,” UNC-Charlotte Belk College of Business Financial Economics professor John Connaughton said.

He said it’s the perfect recipe for inflation to soar.

“Everything is way more expensive,” Thrasher said.

Those willing to take on the extra costs are facing another challenge — delays.

Cordele Intermodal Vice President Robert Kiser said their role in the shipping industry begins at the port.

“One of the biggest disrupters to our business and to our customers business as well has been vessel delays,” Kiser said.

The thousands of vessels that enter the Georgia Port Authority in Savannah, used to wait two to four days to unload their cargo, now they are waiting as long as seven days.

“Is it frustrating to look out your window and see these vessels knowing that the products are in there?” FOX 46’s Chief Business Correspondent Taylor Young asked.

“Absolutely, the biggest thing that we can do is engage with the customers to find alternative solutions,” Kiser said.

It’s a delay that begins the minute products hit American soil, but it doesn’t stop there.

A shortage of drivers and warehouse workers is pushing delivery dates back further and further.

“Right now, they have my money, it’s kind of a standstill,” Jonathan Castro said, who is waiting for his delivery.

Ahead of his move to Charlotte six months ago, Castro purchased furniture online to fill his empty apartment,

“I absolutely loved this bedroom set and they gave me a time frame of about two months, which is acceptable. I don’t mind waiting that long because it was definitely something I had to have,” Castro. “It seems like they collected my money and now they are just kind of stringing me along. Now they’re saying it’s going to be delivered the beginning of 2022.”

“They are out in no man’s land and sitting on boats,” Thrasher said.