Broken Links – Part 2: Nation’s 3rd-largest port connects Savannah to the Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – America’s supply chain is struggling.

It’s a problem we can all see at stores up and down the east coast and feel in our bank account. December is slated to be one of the most expensive holiday shopping seasons in history.

Goods manufactured in other countries bound for the United States make it here on one-way, intermodal containers.

Savannah, Georgia is one of the few places on earth where shipping containers outnumber people most days.

“Savannah is sprawling, it handles large ships with containers, oil, really anything. It rivals Los Angeles and New York sometimes,” ship captain Rick Goldsmith said.

The pulse of our nation’s third-largest port runs up and down the inland waterways, connecting Savannah to the Atlantic Ocean.

“We are uniquely set up in the ‘mousetrap’ we’ve created. In the fact that we operate very similarly to an ocean terminal,” Cordele Intermodal Services Vice President Robert Kiser said.

Between January and November 2021, the number of shipments handled at the port jumped six percent over the previous year.

Millions of truckers make up the transportation backbone of our country. They connect foreign ships to our local stores. Since 2019, the sector has experienced record attrition.

The challenge today is keeping people behind the wheel of a touch, male-dominated line of work.

“You ready to ride?” Charlotte-based truck driver Clarissa Rankin said.

Rankin says she is in it for the long haul.

“The biggest need right now is over the road — long haul truck drivers. That’s something you can’t just pick up, right? It requires lots of time, training, and an entire lifestyle change?” Fox 46’s Chief Transportation Correspondent Hawker Vanguard said.

“A lot of people aren’t going to do that. It’s a sacrifice to become a trucker. Even a lot of men, they’re the breadwinners of their household. They’re not leaving their jobs because everyone’s depending on their income. A lot of people can’t up and leave,” Rankin said.

Truck driver training can last up to a year depending on state guidelines. Once a driver earns a CDL, they still have to apply and complete additional courses

Those endorsements allow drivers to haul specialty loads like tankers and dangerous goods. “You don’t have to go over the road, you don’t even have to go regional. You can be a local driver and make over 18$ an hour moving things from warehouse to warehouse,” Rankin said.