Badin Lake area could be in for complete clean-up following chemical dumping

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An update on FOX 46’s continuing investigation of contamination in the Badin area caused by hazardous waste produced by the Alcoa aluminum plant. The town may be closer to a complete clean-up.

Officials from Alcoa’s Pittsburgh corporate office will be in town the week of April 12 to meet with a few residents’ associations to hear community concerns, answer questions and, hopefully, make progress.

Despite Alcoa shuddering its operation in 2007, its remnants continue to pollute the water and land, according to some residents, former workers, and activists. Much of this dumping was prior to regulations and since state and federal authorities have enacted standards Alcoa has made efforts to comply.

Alcoa confirmed their upcoming visit to North Carolina and provided us with this statement:

Alcoa has done everything it has been asked to do in working with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, and we take our responsibilities to the community and its residents very seriously. Our former aluminum smelting operations provided years of safe and productive employment for many, and we are now working on economic redevelopment opportunities for the Badin Business Park while ensuring full compliance with all regulations.

We look forward to connecting soon with some of our community stakeholders to discuss our plans, review relevant facts, and answer questions.