CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a Chester County residence on Sunday evening, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says.

A male subject was found deceased at home on Boyd Road and the Sheriff’s office along with Chester County Coroner and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the situation.

More information will be provided when available.