CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An investigation is underway in Chester County after officials say a body was found.

The body was found off of Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road in Great Falls. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No additional information about the victim or cause of death has been released at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.