Man shot dead outside Pineville shopping center after argument; first Pineville homicide of 2020

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man died after he was shot multiple times in a parking lot outside of a Pineville shopping center late Monday night, according to the Pineville Police Department.

Pineville Police said they received calls just before 11:30 p.m. about a shooting outside of the Fox & Hound restaurant at the Countryside Shopping Center.

Officers found 35-year-old James Lee Christel with multiple gunshot wounds next to a van in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Christel was shot after an argument with an unknown suspect in the parking. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man.

Officials said they do not have anyone in custody but are following multiple leads.

Pineville Police Lt. Corey Copley reported this was the first homicide in Pineville this year.

This is a developing story. FOX 46 will provide updates as they become available.

