Investigation continues after 2 deputies shot, suspect killed in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two deputies are recovering from being shot and investigators are still working to piece together what happened.

FOX 46 was at the home where the shooting happened all evening, and authorities remained there as late as 10 p.m.

A neighbor who lives right next door says something like this has never happened before.

The home Gaston Webbs Chapel Road was filled with officers Monday after the man fired shots at the two deputies.

“I would’ve never thought it happened here,” neighbor Dennis Grigg said.

Neighbors are still puzzled by the shooting in an area where they say everyone is family.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting all started with a domestic-related call. After officers cleared the incident, a man at the scene was found to have four outstanding warrants.



When deputies arrived back at the house to serve those warrants, the suspect shot the deputies with shotgun pellets. Grigg says he wasn’t home during the shooting, but knows the family.

“I noticed I hadn’t seen them. They usually up and down this road, they are farmers. I haven’t seen them today, but i didn’t know anything was wrong until after while,” he said.

One deputy was hit in the face and the other was struck in the arm. However, both are expected to make a full recovery.

The two deputies have not yet been identified and neither has the suspect.

