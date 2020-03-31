Inmates make face masks for health care workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (FOX 8) — Tennessee inmates are stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.

In a tweet, the Tennessee Department of Corrections said offenders working in the TRICOR textile plant at MCCX are making protective face masks for medical staff across the state.

Over one-thousand masks were shipped out to the Tennessee Department of Emergency Management on Friday, who will pass them out to areas with the greatest need, TDOC said.

“The way I see it, I’m saving lives, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this” one of the offenders working to make the masks said.