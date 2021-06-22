Inmate found dead at Meck County detention center a day after arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at one of its detention centers.

Around 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old Emerson Healy was found in his cell unresponsive and first responders attempted to give him CPR.

He was transported to Atrium Health and pronounced deceased at 3:45 p.m.

Healy was arrested and processed into custody at the Meck County Detention Center on Monday.

“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Healy,” said Sheriff Gary McFadden, “anyone who enters our facility is

apart of our detention center community and I am deeply saddened. Our condolences are with his

family at this time.”

The SBI will conduct a thorough investigation as the medical examiner determines a cause of death.