Inmate dies in NC prison, investigation underway

Autry in a photo from North Carolina Department Of Public Safety

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man sentenced from Johnston County died while in a North Carolina prison Saturday night, officials say.

Johnny Autry, 44, was sentenced as a habitual felon and for drug possession in Johnston County in 2016, according to prison records and a news release from the SBI.

Autry was serving his sentence at Pamlico Correctional Institution in Bayboro.

Officials say he came to staff “in a paranoid state” Saturday night, according to a news release from the SBI.

Prison staffers spoke to Autry “for more than an hour,” the news release said.

“Staff were unable to calm him before he entered into medical distress and became unresponsive,” the release said.

CPR was performed on Autry by workers and paramedics later continued lifesaving efforts, officials said.

Authorities said he died just after 9 p.m. Autry was due for release in December 2021.

SBI agents are investigating his death.

