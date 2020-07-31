Injured worker rescued from uptown Charlotte construction site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An injured worker was rescued from an uptown Charlotte construction site Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The high-angle rescue happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Graham Street.

Sixteen firefighters worked together to lower the injured worker to safety in about 20 minutes.

The worker, who reportedly had a head injury, was turned over Mecklenburg EMS for evaluation.

No firefighters were injured during this rescue, Charlotte Fire said Friday.

WATCH RESCUE LIVE ON FACEBOOK: