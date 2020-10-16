INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The Indianapolis Colts say several individuals within the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement released Friday morning, the team said it was in the process of confirming the positive tests. It was unclear if the tests involved players, coaches or front-office staff.
Meanwhile, the practice facility will be closed and the team will “work remotely while following NFL protocols.”
It’s not clear yet what this means for Sunday’s home game against the Bengals.
Here’s the team’s statement:
This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Indianapolis Colts say ‘several individuals’ have tested positive for the coronavirus
- Trump praises task force for killing suspect, says they did not want to arrest him
- Confederate monument in Lexington removed overnight
- Wet start to Friday gives way to cool, crisp, clear weekend weather
- One killed in early Friday morning shooting near Uptown