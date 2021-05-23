In-person events in Charlotte are back, but some aren’t prepared for increased capacity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – If you’re looking for things to do around Charlotte, more and more spots are scheduling events in person.

Restrictions have eased, capacity requirements are done, for now, and life starting to return to normal.

But for some, it’s not happening yet. If there’s an event scheduled in the next few months, there’s still a chance it could be virtual.

“We were very very close,” Charlotte Black Film Festival founder Tommy Nichols said.

The festival held off as long as they could for their event, which usually takes place in April, but it’s now happening in June. The announcement last week of the essential re-opening of the state, though, was a shock.

“It didn’t give people enough time to make those arrangements,” Nichols said.

But COVID is also having a bit of an effect on plans for the rest of this year, too.

Charlotte Pride is one of the biggest festivals of its kind in the south. Their usual scheduling for later in the year is paying off, but they say they’re not taking any chances.

“The goal posts have always constantly been shifting,” Charlotte Pride communications director Matt Comer says.

Just this week, they announced they are having a pride season. Events are scheduled from August to November with plans to scale up or scale back other events if one is affected by COVID.

“No one really knows what’s going to happen with the pandemic four months, five months from now,” Comer said. “If it gets better, great, we can scale up.”

Safety will be key for events happening, likely for the remainder of the year.

Charlotte Pride says they’re still working out details on keeping their festivities COVID-free. But for some others, it’ll have to be next year, in person.

“The primary goal is to have in-person engagement with our filmmakers and attendees. That’s where we operate best,” Nichols said.

One of the big things organizers say to anyone wants to organize or attend any event is to be flexible.