CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the last two years, a pandemic policy has been in place that stopped thousands of migrants from crossing the United States’ southern border, but Title 42 might soon come to an end.

The Title 42 Public Health Order was instituted by the Trump Administration at the start of the pandemic and has stayed in place under President Biden for the last year. But now, White House officials are saying they might lift these restrictions at the end of May, which would result in hundreds of thousands of migrants entering the U.S. that have been previously been turned away.

According to Customs and Border Protection statistics, authorities turned away migrants more than 1.7 million times over the course of the last two years. Hector Vaca, Immigrant Justice director for Action NC, says many people are patiently awaiting Title 42 restrictions to be lifted.

“Some estimates say something like 18,000 a day, but we’re not exactly sure. We do know that it means some people will be able to come in, they’ll be able to have the ability to come in. And the ability to be able to see doctors in this country, be able to hopefully get together with family members that they haven’t seen in years. And they’ll be saved from gang violence or any other kind of violence in their home countries,” Vaca said.

Vaca said getting rid of Title 42 is long overdue.

“It’s about time. It’s about time that we got rid of that racist, anti-immigrant policy that was created under the Trump [administration] and continued under Biden,” Vaca said.

But most Republicans, and even some Democrats don’t think Title 42 should be lifted. Republican Congressman Ralph Norman sent Queen City News a statement saying:

“Title 42 is the only thing standing in the way of this crisis becoming drastically worse. The fact that Biden is now working to rescind Title 42 further confirms his unspoken commitment to the radical wing of the Democrat party for open borders and the legalization of millions. Otherwise this would not be a priority for his administration. We should keep Title 42 in place until such time as our border is secure and our Border Patrol has a better handle on this disaster.”

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, is urging the Biden Administration and the Centers for Disease Control to re-think lifting Title 42. Manchin is concerned about increased tension on our southern border and the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant.

“In Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, encounters with migrants reached an all-time high of 1.7 million people. That is four times higher than the 400,000 encounters reported the previous year, and we are on pace to set a new record again this year. Through the first five months of FY22, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reports that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has experienced more than 838,000 migrant encounters. Unfortunately, due to annual migration patterns, those numbers are only expected to increase during the upcoming spring and summer months,” Manchin wrote in a statement.

Politics aside, Our Bridge for Kids, a nonprofit that helps migrant children to adjust in Charlotte, is preparing for an influx of migrant children. They have already helped many Afghan evacuees since the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan left thousands of Afghans in need of asylum.

“We have a lot of experience working with these communities. And in Charlotte there’s a lot of Latino-owned businesses, there’s a lot of ways where you can work here and you know, speak Spanish, and there’s a large Latino community. So we’re excited to be able to welcome families from Latin America,” said Salma Villarreal, Family Support Manager for Our Bridge for Kids.