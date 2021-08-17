‘I’m worried.’ American University of Afghanistan student stranded in Kabul under Taliban control

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The fate of thousands of refugees in Afghanistan is still unknown. Thousands of U.S. Troops, majority from Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne, restored order in Kabul’s airport on Tuesday. A military cargo plane was able to take off and transport more than 600 people out of the country, but the future of many more is in question.

FOX 46 spoke with the Executive Director of Refugee Support Services in Charlotte, who said it’s not a matter of if Afghan refugees will be coming to North Carolina, it’s a matter of when. Reports say the United States is expects thousands of Afghan refugees in the coming weeks.

The biggest hurdle refugees are facing now is getting out of Afghanistan. FOX 46 spoke exclusively to a student of American University of Afghanistan, who is currently stranded in Kabul under Taliban control.

The student asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation from the Taliban.

“I’m worried. I’m not worried about myself, but I’m worried about my family, my kids, my siblings, my wife and everyone else,” the student said.

The student described life under Taliban control.

“I think you heard that, that was a gunshot. So right now [the Taliban] is just looting. Everywhere they can, they have looted a lot of politicians houses.”

A politician that lived in the student’s neighborhood was offered weapons and military vehicles from Afghan soldiers, but denied the offer for fear of being targeted by the Taliban. The militants were happy to take them.

“They are heavily armed. Like literally any type of weapon that was that was bought by the taxpayers money. So it’s all not just weapons like vehicles as well, heavy weapons as well.”

The student said his children are too young to understand what is going on, but still have a general idea of who the good guys and bad guys are.

He described his daughter witnessing Taliban for the first time: “She was like, ‘there’s, there’s a talib, I’m gonna grab a knife and kill them,’ They don’t know anything much. But they are kind of like acting like that.”

As for the women in Kabul, many aren’t leaving their homes, and if they are, the Student said they wear a full head and face covering and must be accompanied by a male guardian. His wife is staying inside.

“She’s the one who used to like literally go outside wherever she needs. And right now she just can’t go. She can go outside, but it should be only with me. I mean, that’s how they allow females to get outside.”

In areas of Afghanistan that have already been taken over by the Taliban, many reports have emerged of women being kidnapped, forced to marry Taliban fighters, or become sex slaves.

“It’s like force abduction, they just, they just get into people’s house. Ask if they have any one single. And if they even say like, you know, ‘This woman is married’ the Taliban asks ‘Where’s the husband?’

But the student said there is still one shred of hope for Afghanistan, and it is found about 150 kilometers north of Kabul, in the Panjshir Province.

“They are trying to gather as many people as they can to start a resistance against these Taliban.”

Amrullah Saleh, the Vice President of Afghanistan, is now the acting President since Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Saleh is in Panjshir and reportedly working to organize Afghan military to fight back.