‘If you call the cops, I will kill you’; NC man attacks man in wheelchair with baseball bat, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — An Eden man is accused of beating a man in a wheelchair with a baseball bat and stealing from the victim, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 100 block of Entrance Court in Eden.

The sheriff’s office says Michael Lee Muncy Jr., 34, of Eden, had assaulted 60-year-old Ronald Scott with a baseball bat at the victim’s home.

The victim was in a wheelchair during the attack and was knocked out of it onto the floor.

Once the victim was on the group, deputies say Muncy hit Scott two more times with the bat before taking a fanny pack off of the victim. The pack was filled with cash, medication and credit, debit and EBT cards.

“If you call the cops, I will kill you,” Muncy allegedly shouted from his car before driving away.

Deputies say Scott and Muncy knew each other before the attack, and Scott was able to identify him as the attacker.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Muncy was arrested later that afternoon and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a handicapped person, felony breaking and entering and communicating threats.

He received a $200,000 secured bond.