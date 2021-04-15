‘I wish my son was still here’: Mother of NC homicide victim wants gun violence to stop

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A mother’s heart is breaking over the killing of her son. Johnneil Emerson was one of three victims in a triple shooting in High Point Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired between two cars in the area of Eastchester Drive and Wendover Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m.

One of the cars stopped for help at the intersection of Eastchester Drive and Ambassador Court. All three passengers were hit by gunfire. Emerson was killed in the backseat.

“You didn’t deserve it baby. I’m so sorry. I am so, so sorry baby,” Johnnette Emerson said.

The 22-year-old was Johnnette Emerson’s only child. She says her son was a kind and loving father, but that he needed to be more careful about the company he was keeping.

“I said, Johnneil baby you got to get away from that crowd because you see all your friends are dead. All his friends were just dying through the same thing that happened to him,” Johnnette Emerson said.

Wednesday morning High Point police arrested Justice McLaurin and J’Mariuis Howze. The two are charged with murder in the death of Emerson and with additional counts of attempted murder for the other two passengers injured in the shooting.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Man, can’t you see what y’all are doing to each other and to other peoples’ families? You are hurting people who don’t need to be hurt. It doesn’t make any sense, you are so inconsiderate of a life, you have no respect for life, no consideration for life, period,” Johnnette Emerson said.

Howze and McLaurin are in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.