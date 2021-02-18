“I still don’t believe it.” NC school bus driver picks up $127,063 jackpot

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Katrice Evans, a Wake County school bus driver, stopped at a grocery store to get groceries Tuesday and picked up a $127,063 Fast Play jackpot.

“Unbelievable,” said Evans, of Willow Springs, as she collected her prize. “I still don’t believe it.””

Evans, who’s’ been driving school buses for 23 years, purchased her winning $5 Blizzard Bingo ticket from the Food Lion on North Raleigh Street in Angier. Her ticket beat odds of 1 in 240,000 to win 50 percent of the jackpot amount.

Evans claimed her prize Wednesday and after required federal and state tax withholdings took home $89,899. She said she will pay off a car loan and then use the rest to help buy a new home.

“I was planning to get a new home anyway,” she said, “so this makes it a bit better.”

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

Printed on each Fast Play ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.