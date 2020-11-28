‘I keep getting called Clark Griswold’: NC family sets up ‘Christmas Vacation’ inspired lights display

TRINITY, N.C. — As Christmas nears, more homes across the Piedmont Triad are getting ready for the holiday and putting their decorations up.

“We figured let’s get started a little early this year with everything going on in 2020. Why not? And we’re pretty excited about it.” said Matt Garrett, who’s home in Trinity is nearly complete with decorations.

“This year we kind of went with a “Christmas Vacation” Clark Griswold theme. I keep getting called Clark Griswold in the neighborhood, so we figured ‘Why not?’ So we’ve added a few Griswold style decorations…those are probably my favorite,” Matt said.

It took some time to pick a theme and get everything up, but the Garrett’s impressive display is growing and set to be the family’s biggest year yet

“There could be weeks where I wake up every morning, and there’s something new in the yard. But, overall, we started it for the kids.” said Kristy Garrett.

Their children: Asher, Harper and Karlen enjoy helping and watching Matt putt up the lights, but they enjoy critiquing the display the most. Their favorites include the manger scene and a big “Merry Christmas” inflatable which is front and center in the yard

“This is my favorite inflatable. It’s kind of the center of the entire yard with all the decorations of all the inflatables” said Asher Garrett, their oldest son.

It’s a big time and financial commitment, but Matt enjoys planning it out and is always looking to make it larger and more unique than the year before.

“I think it’s great for everybody. There’s not a lot going on so we hope a lot of people drive by. Come see our lights, check it out and let us know what you think we should add next year.” Kristy said.

The Garretts have a friendly rivalry with their next-door neighbor.

If you’d like to check their display out in person, you can find their home on Fox Chase Drive in Trinity.

If you would like to feature your house in an upcoming Night Lights segment, please send us a photo to lights@wghp.com.

Along with your photo, please include your name and address.

