‘I feel fabulous’: Mother of baby kidnapped in Greensboro shares relief of having ‘little angel’ back

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of 5-month-old Nora Starr Grant, who was kidnapped in Greensboro last week, spoke at a news conference on Wednesday.

“I feel fabulous. Amazing, wonderful, sensational, just to have my little angel back in my arms again,” Nora’s mother Tanesha McCray said.

“I want to say thank you. Thank everybody for putting the word out.”

At about 9:22 p.m. on Friday, McCray and her two children stopped at the Marathon gas station at 2435 Randleman Road in Greensboro to get directions.

McCray brought her 3-year-old with her inside the gas station and left her 5-month-old daughter, Nora Starr Grant, in her black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with it running, Greensboro police said.

During that time, someone jumped in the car and took off.

An Amber Alert was issued for Nora, and both the child and the car were found hours later in Winston-Salem.

At the news conference Wednesday, McCray also cautioned against leaving children in the car.

“Always be aware of your surroundings and for any kid that’s underage, never leave them in the car at any split second, minute. And for kids that are of age, lock the door,” McCray said.

Nora was found on Highland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday by a person who called the Winston-Salem Police Department, and the car was found on 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

A juvenile has been charged in connection with the kidnapping and theft of the vehicle.