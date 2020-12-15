‘I couldn’t be more excited’: Atrium Health doctor first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– The light at the end of the tunnel is finally here.

An Atrium Health doctor in Charlotte was the first person in North Carolina to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday – a hopeful, and monumental milestone in the fight against the deadly virus.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” said Atrium Health Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti, in a video released before noon, less than an hour after Atrium tweeted the vaccines had arrived.

Dr. Passaretti is the first person in the state to receive the vaccine. She calls it a “moment of hope.”

“I feel perfectly fine,” she said afterward. “I’ve had no issues with the vaccine.”

North Carolina hospitals began receiving 85,800 doses of Pfizer’s first shipment COVID-19 vaccines. Duke University Hospital and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are among those who received their first week allotments.

Dr. Gary Little with Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center said they received “a small portion” of the first allotment and were able to vaccinate five people by mid-day. He says the vaccines arrived around 9:30 am.

“This is the Super Bowl,” for us, he said noting they have been preparing for this day since September.

Video released by Atrium shows healthcare workers receiving the injection. The hospital is one of the first in the US to get the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health,” Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted. “We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can.”

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that the “tested, safe and effective vaccines will be available to all” starting with those who are most vulnerable to the virus. Cohen directed people to the state’s website, which outlines the four phase distribution plan prioritizing healthcare workers on the frontline and nursing home residents and adults most at risk.

At Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, special freezers arrived Monday. Hospital officials say they can store around 500,000 doses of the vaccine and more than a million doses frozen.

Novant expects to receive 7000 doses from the state on Thursday.

In South Carolina, nearly 43,000 doses are anticipated to arrive between Monday and Wednesday.

Several healthcare facilities are getting it directly from the federal government and medical workers here are also being vaccinated.

“Our top priority is to save lives,” said South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “However, as the vaccine becomes available, the number of doses will be limited in South Carolina, like in all states. We ask everyone to please be patient, wait your turn and listen to our public health officials. Doing this will allow public health officials to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”

For Dr. Passaretti at Atrium, this marks a moment of hope for the Carolinas and the country.

“Just a moment of hope,” she said. “A moment of potential change of the course that we’re on for the pandemic right now.”

More than 70,000 people participated in clinical trials for two vaccines which have been found to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 with no safety concerns.

