I-85 south closed after crash at Rowan County border

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Interstate 85 south in Rowan County, according to N.C. Department of Transportation.

The crash happened one mile north of Exit 81 for Long Ferry Road, near Spencer.

Due to the closure, drivers must take a detour on Exit 84 and continue on U.S 29 south for 25 miles before getting back onto I-85 south.

NCDOT says the incident began at 6:20 a.m. and will not be cleared until about 8:20 a.m.

Davidson County Dispatch told FOX8 that they are assisting, however the crash was just over the border in Rowan County.

