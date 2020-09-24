I-85 northbound lanes reopen near exit 22 after crash

Some northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near exit 22 have reopened following a Thursday morning crash in the area.

Traffic was reportedly backed up several miles to U.S. 321.

Residual delays along I-85 are likely as the scene is cleared.

Drivers can use U.S. 74 and N.C. 7 as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

