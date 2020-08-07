I-77 SB at I-40 shut down until 5 p.m. due to tractor-trailer rollover

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Interstate-77 at Interstate-40 will remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday due to a tractor-trailer rollover crash, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 10:35 a.m. on I-77 southbound just south of the I-40 interchange.

Troopers said an enclosed tractor-trailer hauling plastic recyclables, was traveling east on the I-40 off-ramp and lost control while attempting to merge onto I-77 south.

They said the truck collided with a guardrail and overturned in the median of I-77. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

I-77 south is blocked at I-40 and is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday, NC troopers said.

The I-40 east exit ramp to I-77 south remains open. I-77 south traffic is being diverted to US 21, onto I-40 east, and back to I-77 south. Drivers should avoid the area due to extensive backups and delays.