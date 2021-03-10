I-77 lawsuit: Mobility Partners, Sugar Creek Construction owe $48M pavement payout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It took nearly four years for the express lanes along I-77 to be completed. It’s a route that sometimes cuts commute times in half, but the pavement you drive on might not be paid for.

That’s what a lawsuit filed by the construction company who did the work says, and a war of the roads could come to a head soon if Blythe Brothers Asphalt gets their way in court.

We’re talking about the guys who built a portion of the I-77 express lanes, 26 miles of premium blacktop stretching from Mooresville to Uptown.

The lawsuit filed in Iredell County back in January is for work spanning over 2016-2020.

It alleges the expressway developers, I-77 Mobility Partners, and Sugar Creek Construction owe Blythe Brothers $47.7 million for work they already did on the blacktop you likely burn rubber on to get home. That’s about $1.8 million per mile of unpaid pavement.

The bridgework, leveling, asphalt is all part of the suit, which is likely headed to arbitration first, according to a separate filing by the Blythe Brothers.

Their push for a fast track to a check. The I-77 Mobility Partners and Sugar Creek Construction filed a countersuit in Mecklenburg County court for breech of contract.

Neither side wanted to comment on this pending litigation. If both sides agree to binding arbitration, we’ll likely never know the final settlement.